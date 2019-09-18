TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan needs to step up its investment in machine tool industry upgrades amid increased competition from China and South Korea that is bringing about a qualitative change in the sector, according to an industry expert.

Eric Chuo (卓永財), founder of Hiwin Technologies Corp., made the case for Taiwan to boost its machine tool manufacturing prowess through three approaches. These are cooperation between the industry and academia, expanded investment in research and development, and restructuring, reported CNA.

Hiwin, a major manufacturer of linear motor products, is one of the Taiwanese heavyweights to participate in EMO Hannover 2019 taking place Sept. 16 to 19, according to CNA.

Chuo said he has observed the enhanced quality of machine tools presented by South Korean and Chinese manufacturers at the expo. Taiwan should pursue a value-added resolution to keep ahead of the competition, he added.

The island saw 2,012 workers from 26 employers placed on unpaid leave between Aug. 1 to 15, reflecting reduced output as a result of the economic slump. Three of the enterprises implemented furloughs for more than 300 workers each, including two machine tool manufacturers and one component supplier.