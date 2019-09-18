LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo gave Valencia a wining start to the Champions League, clinching a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in Group H on Tuesday.

Back in England where he played for Bolton at the start of the decade, the Brazilian forward was left unchecked to race onto Daniel Parejo's free kick and volley into the net in the 74th minute.

It was the 14th goal Chelsea has conceded in the seven games in all competitions since Frank Lampard took charge of the club he won the Champions League with as a player in 2012.

Chelsea fans were cheering minutes later when a penalty was awarded after a VAR review determined that Fikayo Tomori's header hit the hand of Daniel Wass.

But the celebration was short-lived as Ross Barkley's penalty clipped the crossbar and flew over.

