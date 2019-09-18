Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates with teammates scoring the second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig a
Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig
Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig at the Luz stad
Benfica's Raul de Tomas walks during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen fights for the ball against Benfica's Franco Cervi during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipz
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen fights for the ball against Benfica's Franco Cervi during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipz
Referee Tasos Sidiropoulos shows a yellow card to Benfica's Franco Cervi during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig
Leipzig's Timo Werner duels for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tu
Leipzig's Timo Werner speaks with Leipzig's manager Julian Nagelsmann during the Champions League group G soccer match between Benfica and Leipzig at
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Timo Werner scored twice in the second half as Leipzig stunned Portuguese champion Benfica 2-1 in Group G of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Werner opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area in the 69th and doubled the lead from close range in the 78th after a video review reversed an offside call that had initially disallowed the goal.
Substitute Haris Seferovic pulled Benfica closer in the 84th but the hosts were not able to get the equalizer at the Stadium of Light.
Benfica had lost only one of its last eight European home matches.
In the other group game, Lyon was held by Zenit St. Petersburg to a 1-1 draw at home.
