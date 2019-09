DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen saved a second-half penalty as Barcelona began its Champions League campaign by drawing 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute for the last 30 minutes for his first appearance of the season but was unable to spark the visitors' struggling attack, with Dortmund creating the best chances of the game.

Ter Stegen saved a penalty from Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the 57th and denied the home sides with a string of saves on his return to his native Germany.

Dortmund substitute Julian Brandt struck the crossbar and Paco Alcácer also went close against his former side. It was the first game in which the Spanish striker failed to score this season.

The 16-year-old Ansu Fati made his Champions League debut to become Barcelona's youngest player in a UEFA competition, before coming off for Messi in the 59th. Messi hadn't played since injuring his leg in pre-season.

Slavia Prague held Inter Milan 1-1 after conceding a late equalizer in the other Group F game in Italy.

