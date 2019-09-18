GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A defense attorney is seeking a court-ordered psychiatric or psychological exam for a man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C.

Rondell Henry's lawyer filed the request under seal this week, but a federal prosecutor's court filing Tuesday indicates the defense wants an expert to determine if Henry is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Henry's attorney, Christian Lassiter, didn't immediately respond to an email and telephone call seeking comment.

Henry was arrested in March and indicted last month on a terrorism-related charge. Henry allegedly stole a U-Haul van and told investigators he planned to carry out an attack at the National Harbor like one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.