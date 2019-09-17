  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/17 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 98 53 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 _ 7-3 L-1 43-32 46-30
Boston 79 70 .530 18 9 4-6 W-3 36-39 43-31
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½ 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-44 28-47
Baltimore 49 101 .327 48½ 39½ 3-7 L-1 23-52 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 92 58 .613 _ _ 5-5 W-1 42-33 50-25
Cleveland 87 63 .580 5 6-4 W-1 44-31 43-32
Chicago 65 85 .433 27 23½ 3-7 L-3 35-39 30-46
Kansas City 56 95 .371 36½ 33 5-5 W-1 29-47 27-48
Detroit 45 104 .302 46½ 43 4-6 W-1 21-54 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-3 56-20 42-33
Oakland 90 61 .596 8 _ 8-2 L-1 48-28 42-33
Texas 74 77 .490 24 15 6-4 L-3 42-33 32-44
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 32-43
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½ 26½ 4-6 W-2 33-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-28 46-30
Washington 82 67 .550 10 _ 4-6 L-1 42-31 40-36
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ 5 4-6 L-2 43-35 33-37
New York 77 73 .513 15½ 5 5-5 L-2 43-31 34-42
Miami 52 98 .347 40½ 30 2-8 L-2 29-49 23-49

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 84 66 .560 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-28 36-38
Chicago 82 68 .547 2 _ 6-4 W-5 51-24 31-44
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3 1 9-1 W-3 44-31 37-38
Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14½ 12½ 4-6 L-1 40-35 30-46
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19 17 4-6 L-3 31-41 34-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 41-34
Arizona 77 74 .510 20 3-7 W-1 38-35 39-39
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ 10 5-5 W-1 33-42 39-36
San Diego 68 82 .453 28½ 14 4-6 L-5 35-40 33-42
Colorado 66 85 .437 31 16½ 7-3 W-4 40-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.