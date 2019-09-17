All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Washington
|82
|67
|.550
|10
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|15½
|New York
|77
|73
|.513
|15½
|Miami
|52
|98
|.347
|40½
z-clinched playoff berth
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|82
|68
|.547
|2
|Milwaukee
|81
|69
|.540
|3
|Cincinnati
|70
|81
|.464
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|85
|.433
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|Arizona
|77
|74
|.510
|20
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|82
|.453
|28½
|Colorado
|66
|85
|.437
|31
x-clinched division
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.