National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/17 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _
Washington 82 67 .550 10
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½
New York 77 73 .513 15½
Miami 52 98 .347 40½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 66 .560 _
Chicago 82 68 .547 2
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3
Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14½
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _
Arizona 77 74 .510 20
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½
San Diego 68 82 .453 28½
Colorado 66 85 .437 31

x-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 7, Miami 5

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.