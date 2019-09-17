NEW YORK (AP) — There was good news and bad news for Victor Furtado last week. The 19-year-old Virginia-bred musician had won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, which comes with a $50,000 prize and a sculpture.

But he may be the last winner: The prize is in danger of disappearing.

Martin said that he and the prize board members are overwhelmed by the sheer number of qualified musicians as bluegrass goes through a flowering.

Martin hopes some entity might take over the administration of the prize. Furtado, a student at the Berklee College of Music, hopes it somehow continues but is still grateful if he's the last recipient.