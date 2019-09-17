  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/17 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 98 53 .649 _
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9
Boston 79 70 .530 18
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½
Baltimore 49 101 .327 48½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 92 58 .613 _
Cleveland 87 63 .580 5
Chicago 65 85 .433 27
Kansas City 56 95 .371 36½
Detroit 45 104 .302 46½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 98 53 .649 _
Oakland 90 61 .596 8
Texas 74 77 .490 24
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½

___

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.