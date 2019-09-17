American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|9
|Boston
|79
|70
|.530
|18
|Toronto
|59
|91
|.393
|38½
|Baltimore
|49
|101
|.327
|48½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|5
|Chicago
|65
|85
|.433
|27
|Kansas City
|56
|95
|.371
|36½
|Detroit
|45
|104
|.302
|46½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|Oakland
|90
|61
|.596
|8
|Texas
|74
|77
|.490
|24
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|29½
|Seattle
|62
|88
|.413
|35½
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 5
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.