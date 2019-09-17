OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Fifth-seeded Madison Keys improved her overall record against Daria Kasatkina to 6-0 by beating the Russian 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open.

Keys converted six of her 10 break points in the match.

"I feel good. I'm always a little bit nervous ahead of my first matches," Keys said. "It's always hard to get out there and get all the nerves out. I started a little slow but I was really happy to get the win."

The American will next face Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Also, Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan saved a match point before defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

At the Korea Open in Seoul, qualifier Timea Babos upset former champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Babos will next play third-seeded Karolina Muchova, who dropped a set before defeating Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

In other first round matches, qualifier Ana Bogdan beat sixth-seeded Polona Hercog 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, Anastasia Potapova came from a break down to beat wild-card entry Han Na-Lae 7-6 (4), 6-1, and qualifier Priscilla Hon defeated Hiroshima semifinalist Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4.

