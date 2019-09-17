TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Now that Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) has dropped out of the picture, the 2020 presidential race will be a duel between the two main political parties, said an unidentified Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign member, according to a CNA report on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

Gou on Monday night said he would not participate in the presidential election. In a video on Tuesday he explained that he did not want to participate in a political farce and could not bear to see his supporters being bullied.

Gou’s exit from the presidential race has reduced the election next year to a face-off between the green camp (DPP and its supporters) and the blue camp (KMT and its supporters), represented by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

The unnamed DPP campaigner was quoted as saying Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will not register as a candidate. Furthermore, even if former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) passes the threshold for signatures, her influence on the election will be very limited.

The DPP campaigner added there were two reasons for Gou to bow out of the race: First, Gou still has an emotional attachment to the KMT. Second, his campaign must have received some data that showed his chances of being elected were slim.

If Han loses the election he could always blame Gou for splitting the votes, the source was quoted as saying. Therefore, Gou’s withdrawal from the race was actually a rational choice, the unnamed DPP campaigner added.

(郭台名 Facebook video)