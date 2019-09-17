TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of the top international long-distance races in Taiwan, the Wan Jin Shi Marathon (萬金石馬拉松), will open for registrations on Wednesday (Sept. 18), according to New Taipei City Government.

It will be the 18th edition of the annual marathon when it takes place on March 15 next year. The event will also feature 42.195km and 10km categories.

The maximum number of entrants for the full marathon and 10km event are, respectively 6,000 and 5,000 participants. Registration opens 12 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 12 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to New Taipei’s Sports Office.

However, as the marathon event is very popular, it is always oversubscribed. Therefore, a draw will take place to decide who can enter.

The draw results will be announced at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, and emailed to the lucky registrants. For more information about the event, please refer to this site.

Long-distance running has experienced phenomenal growth in Taiwan in recent decades, with hundreds of marathons organized across the nation every year. For information on marathon events in Taiwan, please visit Race Events in Taiwan (English).