TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A petition calling on Germany to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan in retaliation for China's "massive violations of international human rights" has received more than 12,000 signatures.

The petition, which is titled "Foreign Policy - Establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan)," was originally posted on May 31 of this year. On Sept. 11, the petition was opened to signatures from the public, including a "Taiwan" nationality option.

The petition requests that the German Bundestag call on the federal government to establish full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. As the petition was written just days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4, its author reminds readers that China's current communist regime, which enjoys full diplomatic recognition and membership at the United Nations, crushed "thousands of peacefully demonstrating people" with troops and tanks.

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper reported on the petition on Sunday (Sept. 15), and it has since spread rapidly on Twitter and Reddit. Thus far, over 12,800 people have signed the petition, and if at least 50,000 sign it by Oct. 9, the Bundestag must add it to its agenda for discussion.

The author observes that China disregards human rights, locks up entire ethnic groups in "reeducation camps," builds a "worldwide monitoring and censorship machine," brutally defies the concerns of other states in Southeast Asia, and disregards international law. The petition bitterly states that none of this prevents the German government from recognizing and trading with China.

The author then writes that since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, there has been a "second China, the Republic of China or Taiwan." The petition notes that both states were members of the UN until 1972, when China forced Taiwan to be excluded from the intergovernmental organization.

However, the petitioner states that "There is no basis for this in international law." The author claims that the Cairo Declaration in 1943, in which the allies promised China the return of Taiwan after the war, "was not binding under international law."

In contrast, the author says that the UN recognized two German states for decades and, to this day, treats the two Korean nations equally. The petition points out that Taiwan has undergone many reforms since 1987 and, unlike communist China, is a democratic country "by our standards, in which the people themselves have self-determination."

The author then laments, "Yet we do not recognize this country. They say they are unable to understand why, "in view of the massive human rights violations committed by the People's Republic of China," Germany continues to recognize the country.

The petition closes by saying, "We, therefore, call for diplomatic recognition of the Republic of China." Those wishing to sign the petition can do so by filling out the online form, after which they should receive a confirmation email.