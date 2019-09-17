An explosion hit near a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. The gathering in Parwan province did not appear to be directly hit, according to initial reports from Afghanistan's TOLO news. They also reported that President Ghani was not injured.

TOLO tweeted footage of the event before the blast:

Local media and officials later said that at least 24 people had been killed and 31 injured.

"Women and children are among them, and most of the victims seem to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and

the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

Officials in Parwan said they believed a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police vehicle outside the venue where Ghani was speaking on the outskirts of the city of Charakar.

Later on Tuesday there were also reports of a second blast in Kabul that killed a further six people, which was near both an army base and the US embassy.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for either attack, but there has been an uptick in violence across Afghanistan in the run-up to the country's elections on September 28.

The Taliban, in particular, has vowed to disrupt election campaigning, shortly after peace talks abruptly broke down between the extremist group and the US government. Taliban leaders promised more violence after US President Donald Trump withdrew from negotiations a day after a Taliban attack killed a US soldier.

