Let there be light at Art Taipei in October

The popular contemporary art fair had an opening event featuring graffiti artist Ceet Fouad

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/17 17:28
Art Taipei 2019 gets underway in October (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Art Taipei 2019 features 141 gallery collections and gets underway at Taipei World Trade Center Hall One on Oct. 18, running until Oct. 21.

The 26th edition of Art Taipei, the annual art fair, gathers 141 galleries both local and from abroad, presenting a diverse range of contemporary artworks, said the organizer, Taiwan Art Gallery Association (TAGA). There will also be collections from Taiwanese collectors.

Given the theme, “Reproduction of Light,” the TAGA website explains that "Light" functions as the starting point for the expansion of space and symbolizes the continuation of temporality. As an analog, when the viewer is enlightened by art, perspective is attained.

In addition to the art fair, the organizer invited Ceet Fouad, a French graffiti artist, to create a new work at Songshan Cultural Park on Sept. 6 as an opening event. Fouad's new work is humorously titled “Chicken.”

Additionally, the “MIT New Talent” section will feature eight young artists and their works. The collaborative project between the Ministry of Culture and TAGA is intended to promote young Taiwanese talent. For further information, please visit the website and Facebook page.


Ceet Fouad and his "Chicken" work (Art Taipei photo)
Art Taipei

