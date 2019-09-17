TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To capitalize on the cycling craze, the Hsinchu County Government will host a cycling festival on Nov. 10, on which date participants will be taken on a 34-kilometer cycling trip around the county's many attractions, CNA reported on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

At a press conference, Hsinchu County Magistrate Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) invited members of the public to participate in the event, saying that it is a leisure activity and not competitive in nature. Taiwanese internet sensation Susu confirmed that she will be riding along with participants.

The cost is NT$250 (US$8.06) per person and includes a NT$200 coupon for purchases at stalls or partnering stores, a canvas drawstring bag, refreshments, a raffle ticket, and insurance.

The cycling trip will start at Hsinpu Yimin Temple (新埔義民廟) and pass by popular attractions, including the Tank Park (戰車公園), Hukou Catholic Church (湖口天主堂), Hukou Old Street (湖口老街), Potou Fishing Harbor (坡頭漁港), and Hsinfeng Mangrove Nature Reserve (新豐紅樹林). The cycling event will end at a temple in Hsinfeng, where a raffle drawing will take place.

Hsinchu County Transportation and Tourism Department Director Yu Zhi-xiang (游志祥) said participants will be able to visit sights and savor local delicacies along the route.

For registration, please refer to this website (Chinese).

Hsinpu Yimin Temple. (Wikipedia photo)

Catholic Church of Hukou. (Wikimedia Commons photo)