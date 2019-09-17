TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the Solomon Islands officially broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of Communist China, about 100 Solomon Islanders attended the final flag-lowering ceremony at the Taiwan embassy today (Sept. 17) at noon.

As can be seen by photos of the event posted by the Facebook page Youths Online Campaign - For Change Solomon Islands, approximately 100 Solomon Islanders stood outside Taiwan's embassy to witness the final flag-lowering ceremony. In a photo posted on the page showing a crowd of Solomon Islanders witness the lowering of Taiwan's flag, the Facebook page's administrator wrote "Speaks a thousand words. Good bye Taiwan."

In one of the most liked comments below, a Solomon Islander thanked Taiwan for its "generous support for the last 36 years." He said that he would never forget Taiwan's contributions to his country and "We owe your people a lot."

Another Solomon Islander thanked Taiwan for saving his people after the ethnic unrest in his country. Like many who support Taiwan, he indicated he would vote for different leadership by saying, "God bless you and we will meet again in the next four years when we change our government leaders in 2024."

The Youth's Online Campaign page wrote, "Out of the 16 Pro Taiwan MPs that sign up for the Pro Taiwan list published on Media only 7 remained loyal the others jumped to the Pro China Camp." The page then listed the politicians involved in the task force set up to decide on the diplomatic switch and members of the delegation that recently went to China to reportedly negotiate over the amount of "aid" China would provide"

In response to the list, one user commented, "Remember those names... The people responsible for the fall of our nation in the coming years." While another follower bitterly wrote, "These are the members that will destroy this nation. Sorry for Solomon Islands."

Video shows Solomon Islands doctor who studied in Taiwan give a tearful farewell to embassy staff: