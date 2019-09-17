  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/17 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 90 60 .600 _
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 _
Cleveland 87 63 .580

___

Monday's Games

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 82 66 .554 _
Chicago 81 68 .544 _
Milwaukee 80 69 .537 1
New York 77 72 .517 4

___

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

___