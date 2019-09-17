TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday issued a statement on the decision by the Solomon Islands’ government to break ties with Taiwan and establish relations with China.

The AIT said that the U.S. is “deeply disappointed” by Honiara’s decision and criticized China for its efforts to actively undermine the status quo in the region. On Monday (Sept.16), Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced that the country would be breaking diplomatic relations with Taipei in order to establish financially lucrative relations with Beijing.

In response, the AIT pointed out that countries that establish relations with China for financial gain and the promise of funding for large infrastructure projects will likely regret their decision in the long run. The institute emphasized that Taiwan is a democratic success story and a force of good in the world that will continue to collaborate meaningfully with partners across the globe, reports CNA.

Beijing took the opportunity to express its approval of Honiara’s decision to abandon diplomatic ties with Taipei. "We support this important decision which the Solomon Islands has made by itself as an independent sovereign state," said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (華春瑩).

On Tuesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) issued a statement touting Beijing’s accomplishment and the “historical trend” of nations recognizing the so-called one-China principle. The TAO declared that Taiwan and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should accept the "1992 Consensus" if they hope to promote the peaceful development of cross-strait ties, reports UDN.