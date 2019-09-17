  1. Home
  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Foxconn founder Terry Gou will not run for Taiwan president

The business tycoon made the decision not to make a presidential bid after saying he realized he could not end the country's divisions

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/17 00:27
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (CNA photo)

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced late on Monday (Sept. 16) he would not take part in the 2020 presidential election.

The former Foxconn chairman was expected to run for president, even after losing the Kuomintang (KMT) nomination and leaving the party earlier this month. He expressed gratitude to his supporters for being loyal despite relentless bullying from rival supporters.

He also reiterated that his intention to run for president was is in the interests of Taiwan. Gou explained that he had come to realize it was impossible to heal the country’s divisions and hatred by making a presidential run.

In his statement to the press he concluded that he would continue to be a passionate supporter of the Republic of China (中華民國) and if his country called he would be there.
Taiwan Presidential Election
Terry Gou

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn founder Terry Gou will not run for Taiwan president
Foxconn founder Terry Gou will not run for Taiwan president
2019/09/17 00:27
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Han Kuo-yu: DPP rule of Taiwan turns in an empty scorecard
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Han Kuo-yu: DPP rule of Taiwan turns in an empty scorecard
2019/09/15 20:32
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: "No recklessness or provocation in dealing with China"
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: "No recklessness or provocation in dealing with China"
2019/09/14 21:38
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Legislators taking the role of borough chiefs
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Legislators taking the role of borough chiefs
2019/09/12 23:03
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
2019/09/12 17:58