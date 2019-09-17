BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese Cabinet official is going to Washington on Wednesday to prepare for trade negotiations.

Tuesday's announcement follows conciliatory gestures by both sides ahead of the October talks on their fight over trade and technology, which threatens to dampen global economic growth.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the deputy finance minister, Liao Min, will lead a delegation to Washington to "pave the way" for the 13th round of negotiations but gave no details of their agenda.

Beijing announced Friday it will lift punitive tariffs on American soybeans. That followed President Donald Trump's decision to postpone a tariff hike on Chinese imports. But there has been no sign of progress on the core issues in their sprawling dispute.