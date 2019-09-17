  1. Home
Foreign tourists to enjoy 'buy 1, get 1 free' deal on Taiwan's HSR until Jan. 20, 2020

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/17 12:17
(Photo from www.ud.taichung.gov.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A special "buy one, get one free' discount for foreign tourists who take Taiwan's High Speed Rail (HSR) trains from Taichung to areas south will run until to Jan. 20, 2020.

In order to encourage more international tourists to visit Taiwan for sightseeing, particularly the attractions in central and southern Taiwan, the Tourism Bureau has joined with the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) in launching the "two tickets for the price of one" incentive program. The discounts, which kicked in on Monday (Sept. 16) and last until Jan. 20 of next year, are available to tourists traveling in groups who hold a visa for a "short term" stay (less than 180 days), reported UDN.

The discounts are available to adult tourists who travel together on the same train. The free ticket is only offered to those traveling to Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, or Zuoying (Kaohsiung), according to the report.

Last year, the Tourism Bureau offered the "Travel in a Pair, One Person Travels for Free" discount program from Nov. 27, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019 to encourage tourists to visit sites and enjoy activities in central and southern Taiwan. Examples of attractions the bureau promoted during the program included the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition, National Taichung Theater, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts - Weiwuying, and 30th Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Foreigners who hold residency in Taiwan for work or study for an extended period are not eligible for the discount, according to the bureau. The number of free tickets is limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The discounted tickets are available on the following websites: KKday, KLOOK, and Lion Travel.
