TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A low-pressure zone is expected near Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 19), bringing rain to the country until Monday, with conditions worsening if the system intensifies into a tropical storm.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) predicts that starting Thursday, a low-pressure zone will close in on Taiwan, bringing moisture and rain to the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country until Monday. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that if a low-pressure system simulated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts intensifies into a tropical depression or tropical storm, the impact on Taiwan would be greater.

Liu told ETtoday that northeasterly winds are blowing and that there will be less moisture over Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the next two days, Liu predicts brief showers in northern and northeastern Taiwan and rain on the north coast of Keelung.

Liu said there will also be sporadic scattered showers in Hualien, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula as well as in parts of western Taiwan. The rest of Taiwan will see cloudy to sunny skies over the next two days, with thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas and on the southern plains.

In terms of temperatures, Liu said that northern and eastern Taiwan will see lows of 25 degrees Celsius in the morning and highs of 29 to 30 degrees during the day. As there will be fewer clouds in central and southern Taiwan, the mercury is expected to climb to 33 degrees.

Liu said that starting Thursday, the low-pressure zone will be relatively close to northern Taiwan. Combined with strong northeasterly winds and moist air, the system is likely to bring rain to Taiwan through Monday, primarily in the north of the country, added Liu.