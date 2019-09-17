|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas 6, Arizona 2
|Monday's Games
Nashville(ss) 6, Florida(ss) 3
Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Montreal 4, New Jersey(ss) 2
Washington 4, Chicago 3, OT
New Jersey(ss) 4, Boston 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida(ss) at Nashville(ss), 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver(ss) at Calgary(ss), 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary(ss) vs. Vancouver(ss) at Victoria, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa vs. Toronto at St. John's, CAN, NL, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, CAN, NB, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.