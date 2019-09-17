All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Boston 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 New Jersey 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 Chicago 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Vegas 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Nashville(ss) 6, Florida(ss) 3

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Montreal 4, New Jersey(ss) 2

Washington 4, Chicago 3, OT

New Jersey(ss) 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida(ss) at Nashville(ss), 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver(ss) at Calgary(ss), 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary(ss) vs. Vancouver(ss) at Victoria, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa vs. Toronto at St. John's, CAN, NL, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, CAN, NB, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.