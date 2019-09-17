BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ten-man West Ham held on for a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday after Arthur Masuaku was sent off midway through the second half.

Masuaku was given a second booking for tripping Villa substitute Ahmed Elmohamady in the 67th minute but the hosts couldn't take advantage, with Jack Grealish missing their best chance for a late winner when he failed to connect cleanly with a cross, sending his volley wide from seven yards out.

The game ebbed back and forth in the final minutes as West Ham threatened on a couple of quick counter-attacks but failed to create a clear-cut scoring chance.

Villa's clearest chance of the game came in first-half injury time when West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made a one-handed save to deny John McGinn.

The draw lifts West Ham into eighth place with eight points from five games, while Villa is 17th with four points.

___

