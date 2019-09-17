New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|265.25
|265.60
|262.00
|262.10 Down 6.00
|Oct
|267.75
|268.05
|262.45
|262.55 Down 6.10
|Nov
|269.70
|269.70
|263.30
|263.40 Down 5.95
|Dec
|269.15
|270.65
|263.80
|264.05 Down 5.90
|Jan
|267.90
|268.05
|264.75
|264.75 Down 5.85
|Feb
|266.40
|266.40
|265.20
|265.20 Down 5.85
|Mar
|270.95
|270.95
|265.05
|265.25 Down 5.80
|Apr
|265.80 Down 5.75
|May
|270.35
|270.35
|265.80
|266.05 Down 5.60
|Jun
|266.55 Down 5.60
|Jul
|268.50
|268.50
|266.75
|266.85 Down 5.45
|Aug
|267.40 Down 5.45
|Sep
|267.70 Down 5.40
|Oct
|268.25 Down 5.35
|Nov
|268.70 Down 5.30
|Dec
|268.80 Down 5.30
|Jan
|269.30 Down 5.25
|Feb
|269.75 Down 5.25
|Mar
|269.80 Down 5.20
|Apr
|269.85 Down 5.20
|May
|270.45 Down 4.95
|Jun
|270.70 Down 4.95
|Jul
|270.85 Down 4.95
|Aug
|271.00 Down 4.95
|Sep
|271.15 Down 4.95
|Dec
|271.55 Down 4.95
|Mar
|271.85 Down 4.95
|May
|271.90 Down 4.95
|Jul
|272.05 Down 4.95
|Sep
|272.10 Down 4.95
|Dec
|272.15 Down 4.95
|Mar
|272.20 Down 4.95
|May
|272.25 Down 4.95
|Jul
|272.30 Down 4.95
|Sep
|272.35 Down 4.95
|Dec
|272.40 Down 4.95
|Mar
|272.45 Down 4.95
|May
|272.50 Down 4.95
|Jul
|272.55 Down 4.95