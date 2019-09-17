  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2019/09/17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 265.25 265.60 262.00 262.10 Down 6.00
Oct 267.75 268.05 262.45 262.55 Down 6.10
Nov 269.70 269.70 263.30 263.40 Down 5.95
Dec 269.15 270.65 263.80 264.05 Down 5.90
Jan 267.90 268.05 264.75 264.75 Down 5.85
Feb 266.40 266.40 265.20 265.20 Down 5.85
Mar 270.95 270.95 265.05 265.25 Down 5.80
Apr 265.80 Down 5.75
May 270.35 270.35 265.80 266.05 Down 5.60
Jun 266.55 Down 5.60
Jul 268.50 268.50 266.75 266.85 Down 5.45
Aug 267.40 Down 5.45
Sep 267.70 Down 5.40
Oct 268.25 Down 5.35
Nov 268.70 Down 5.30
Dec 268.80 Down 5.30
Jan 269.30 Down 5.25
Feb 269.75 Down 5.25
Mar 269.80 Down 5.20
Apr 269.85 Down 5.20
May 270.45 Down 4.95
Jun 270.70 Down 4.95
Jul 270.85 Down 4.95
Aug 271.00 Down 4.95
Sep 271.15 Down 4.95
Dec 271.55 Down 4.95
Mar 271.85 Down 4.95
May 271.90 Down 4.95
Jul 272.05 Down 4.95
Sep 272.10 Down 4.95
Dec 272.15 Down 4.95
Mar 272.20 Down 4.95
May 272.25 Down 4.95
Jul 272.30 Down 4.95
Sep 272.35 Down 4.95
Dec 272.40 Down 4.95
Mar 272.45 Down 4.95
May 272.50 Down 4.95
Jul 272.55 Down 4.95