WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera on Monday as "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time."

Rivera is a relief pitcher who spent his entire 19-year-career with the New York Yankees.

He holds the all-time record for saves and was the first player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame unanimously when he was enshrined this summer.

Trump recalled Rivera's "dominance" en route to a career that included 13 All-Star selections and five World Series titles. The president also praised the Panama native who became a U.S. citizen on his charity work.

The White House ceremony made references to Rivera's playing career, including playing Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Rivera's theme song.