Champions Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 15

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, $2,353,965. 2, Jerry Kelly, $1,861,882. 3, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 4, David Toms, $1,338,635. 5, Bernhard Langer, $1,334,679. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,305,235. 7, Scott Parel, $1,289,481. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $1,186,464. 9, Woody Austin, $1,184,000. 10, Kirk Triplett, $1,170,658.

Scoring

1, Scott McCarron, 69.36. 2, David Toms, 69.38. 3 (tie), Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer, 69.45. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 6 (tie), Scott Parel and Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 8, Woody Austin, 69.94. 9, Brandt Jobe, 69.98. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.11.

Driving Distance

1, Darren Clarke, 292.6. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.8. 3, Retief Goosen, 290.7. 4, Scott McCarron, 289.6. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 289.0. 6, Vijay Singh, 287.4. 7, Scott Parel, 286.7. 8, Doug Garwood, 284.9. 9, John Huston, 283.8. 10, Tom Gillis, 283.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.77%. 2, Joe Durant, 78.68%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.47%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 77.81%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 77.22%. 6, Mark O'Meara, 76.80%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 76.18%. 8, Ken Duke, 75.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.89%. 10, 2 tied with 75.49%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Brandt Jobe, 73.27%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.34%. 3, David Toms, 71.99%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 71.88%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 71.54%. 6, Tom Lehman, 71.50%. 7, Retief Goosen, 71.16%. 8, Joe Durant, 70.93%. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 70.69%. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.61%.

Total Driving

1 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 32. 3, Bernhard Langer, 36. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 38. 5 (tie), Ken Duke and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 41. 7 (tie), Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett, 42. 9, 3 tied with 44.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.727. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 1.733. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.736. 4 (tie), Scott Parel and Tim Petrovic, 1.744. 6, Kent Jones, 1.748. 7 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.756. 9, Steve Flesch, 1.760. 10, 2 tied with 1.763.

Birdie Average

1, Scott McCarron, 4.26. 2, David Toms, 4.23. 3, Retief Goosen, 4.18. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.16. 5, Brandt Jobe, 3.98. 6, Scott Parel, 3.97. 7, Tim Petrovic, 3.95. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.94. 9, Steve Flesch, 3.90. 10, 2 tied with 3.85.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 2, David Toms, 108.0. 3, Scott Parel, 130.0. 4, Darren Clarke, 136.3. 5, Tom Lehman, 150.0. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 153.0. 8 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Jeff Maggert, 159.0. 10, 2 tied with 186.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Frost, 62.79%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 3, Rocco Mediate, 61.29%. 4, Lee Janzen, 59.46%. 5, Woody Austin, 58.82%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.02%. 7, Tom Byrum, 57.50%. 8, Carlos Franco, 56.86%. 9, Retief Goosen, 56.00%. 10, Scott Parel, 55.42%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 66. 2 (tie), Retief Goosen and Scott Parel, 85. 4, Jerry Kelly, 102. 5, Bernhard Langer, 110. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 122. 7, Scott McCarron, 125. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 127. 9, Brandt Jobe, 148. 10, Tom Lehman, 159.