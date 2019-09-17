CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of minority opposition parties is entering negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government without the consent of the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The agreement was signed Monday by representatives of several parties alongside Maduro's top aides in an event attended by foreign diplomats.

The agreement marks the first significant split in the anti-Maduro camp since Guaidó as head of congress declared himself interim president in January, citing what was seen as a fraudulent re-election last year. He quickly drew recognition from the U.S. and more than 50 nations.

The talks will focus on reforming Venezuela's electoral board as well as finding a solution to the impasse caused by the creation of a pro-government constitutional assembly to rival the opposition-controlled congress.