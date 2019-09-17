MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen have shot dead five people at a bar on the night the country celebrated Independence Day festivities.

The federal Department of Security and Citizen Protection said early Monday that the attack took place in Villahermosa in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. Three people were also wounded.

Mexicans marked the holiday across the country Sunday night with reenactments of the "Cry of Dolores," priest Miguel Hidalgo's 1810 call to arms that launched the war of independence.

In neighboring Veracruz, a fireworks explosion injured multiple people gathered at the state capital Xalapa's main square.

Video posted by El Universal showed the blast apparently originating atop city hall, showering glowing embers onto the plaza.

State civil defense authorities said four people suffered minor burns and two were hospitalized.