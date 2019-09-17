  1. Home
With over half Tunisian votes counted, law professor leads

By  Associated Press
2019/09/17 00:20
Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, kisses the national flag after hearing the unofficial results of the presidential election

A man reads Al-Shorouk daily newspaper showing election candidates Kais Saied, right, and Nabil Karoui on its front page, a day after the first round

An electoral poster for independent presidential candidate Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, is pictured Monday, Sept. 16, 2

Campaign volunteers and supporters of jailed presidential candidate and media mogul Nabil Karoui react as they follow exit polls in Tunis, Tunisia, Su

Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, stands with his national flag after hearing the unofficial results of the presidential ele

Salwa Karoui, wife of Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate and media mogul Nabil Karoui, displays a letter he wrote, during a presser in Tunis, Tun

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — With more than half the votes in Tunisia's presidential race counted, a former conservative constitutional law professor was in the lead.

The body in charge of elections said Monday that Kais Saied, 61 was top with 18.7%. It said 52% of the ballots cast in Sunday's vote have been counted.

Media magnate Nabil Karoui, a more modernizing candidate, was in second place with 15.5%. Karoui, 56, has been in jail since last month on money laundering and tax evasion charges, but was allowed to run because he hasn't been convicted.

In line with Sunday night's post-vote projections, Abdelfattah Mourou of the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, was third with 13.1%.

Complete results must be announced by Tuesday.