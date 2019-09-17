Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, kisses the national flag after hearing the unofficial results of the presidential election
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — With more than half the votes in Tunisia's presidential race counted, a former conservative constitutional law professor was in the lead.
The body in charge of elections said Monday that Kais Saied, 61 was top with 18.7%. It said 52% of the ballots cast in Sunday's vote have been counted.
Media magnate Nabil Karoui, a more modernizing candidate, was in second place with 15.5%. Karoui, 56, has been in jail since last month on money laundering and tax evasion charges, but was allowed to run because he hasn't been convicted.
In line with Sunday night's post-vote projections, Abdelfattah Mourou of the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, was third with 13.1%.
Complete results must be announced by Tuesday.