  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces not to run Taiwan’s 2020 presidential race

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/17 00:27
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (CNA photo)

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced not to run for the 2020 presidential election on late Monday.

The former Foxconn chairman issued a statement in the late evening on September 16 to reveal his decision. He expressed his gratitude to his supporters for remaining at his side despite the relentless verbal bullying from his rival supporters, and reiterated that his intention to run is in the interest of Taiwan.

Gou explained that, from his campaign, he realized that it is impossible to end the class divide and hatred, which are prevalent throughout the country’s election, by simply joining the race.

He concluded in the statement that he will remain as a stern supporter of the Republic of China (中華民國) and will definitely be around if the country needs him.
Terry Gou
Taiwan Presidential Election

RELATED ARTICLES

[Taiwan Presidential Election] Han Kuo-yu: DPP rule of Taiwan turns in an empty scorecard
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Han Kuo-yu: DPP rule of Taiwan turns in an empty scorecard
2019/09/15 20:32
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: "No recklessness or provocation in dealing with China"
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Tsai Ing-wen: "No recklessness or provocation in dealing with China"
2019/09/14 21:38
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Legislators taking the role of borough chiefs
[Taiwan Presidential Election] Terry Gou: Legislators taking the role of borough chiefs
2019/09/12 23:03
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
2019/09/12 17:58
Taiwan's business tycoon Terry Gou quits KMT
Taiwan's business tycoon Terry Gou quits KMT
2019/09/12 12:18