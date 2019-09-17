TAIPEI (Taiwan News) Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced not to run for the 2020 presidential election on late Monday.

The former Foxconn chairman issued a statement in the late evening on September 16 to reveal his decision. He expressed his gratitude to his supporters for remaining at his side despite the relentless verbal bullying from his rival supporters, and reiterated that his intention to run is in the interest of Taiwan.

Gou explained that, from his campaign, he realized that it is impossible to end the class divide and hatred, which are prevalent throughout the country’s election, by simply joining the race.

He concluded in the statement that he will remain as a stern supporter of the Republic of China (中華民國) and will definitely be around if the country needs him.