NEW YORK (AP) — Last time out, documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock ate only fast food for a month. This time, he's the one dishing out the fried stuff.

Spurlock has gone from being an avid Big Mac consumer in "Super Size Me" to serving his own fast-food chicken sandwiches in "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" — a sober look at an industry that processes 9 billion animals a year in America.

Ironically, Spurlock's film about fast-food chicken reemerges during a food feud over fried-chicken sandwiches, with the nation obsessed with a Popeyes version.

But viewers of "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" may skip that menu item once they learn about the cruelty and dishonesty used to make it.