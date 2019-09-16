  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/16 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _
Washington 82 66 .554
New York 77 72 .517 15
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½
Miami 52 97 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 66 .557 _
Chicago 81 68 .544 2
Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3
Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _
Arizona 76 74 .507 20½
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½
San Diego 68 81 .456 28
Colorado 65 85 .433 31½

x-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.