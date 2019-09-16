|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.