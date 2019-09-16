  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/16 22:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 6 2
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.