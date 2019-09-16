American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|9
|Boston
|79
|70
|.530
|18
|Toronto
|59
|91
|.393
|38½
|Baltimore
|49
|100
|.329
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|4½
|Chicago
|65
|84
|.436
|26
|Kansas City
|55
|95
|.367
|36½
|Detroit
|44
|104
|.297
|46½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|7½
|Texas
|74
|77
|.490
|24
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|29½
|Seattle
|62
|88
|.413
|35½
___
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 8, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Kansas City 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.