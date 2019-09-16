  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/16 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 98 53 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-22 45-31
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 _ 7-3 L-1 43-32 46-30
Boston 79 70 .530 18 9 4-6 W-3 36-39 43-31
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½ 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-44 28-47
Baltimore 49 100 .329 48 39 3-7 W-1 23-52 26-48
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 91 58 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 41-33 50-25
Cleveland 87 63 .580 6-4 W-1 44-31 43-32
Chicago 65 84 .436 26 23 4-6 L-2 35-39 30-45
Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½ 33½ 4-6 L-3 29-47 26-48
Detroit 44 104 .297 46½ 43½ 3-7 L-1 20-54 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 98 53 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-3 56-20 42-33
Oakland 90 60 .600 _ 8-2 W-6 48-27 42-33
Texas 74 77 .490 24 15 6-4 L-3 42-33 32-44
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 32-43
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½ 26½ 4-6 W-2 33-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-28 46-30
Washington 82 66 .554 _ 4-6 W-1 42-31 40-35
New York 77 72 .517 15 4 6-4 L-1 43-31 34-41
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ 4-6 L-2 43-35 33-37
Miami 52 97 .349 40 29 2-8 L-1 29-49 23-48

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 66 .557 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-28 36-38
Chicago 81 68 .544 2 _ 5-5 W-4 50-24 31-44
Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3 1 9-1 W-2 43-31 37-38
Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 40-35 30-45
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½ 16½ 4-6 L-3 31-41 34-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 41-34
Arizona 76 74 .507 20½ 3-7 L-1 37-35 39-39
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ 5-5 W-1 33-42 39-36
San Diego 68 81 .456 28 13 4-6 L-4 35-40 33-41
Colorado 65 85 .433 31½ 16½ 6-4 W-3 39-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.