TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first charter flights between Kinmen and Brunei will be launched on Nov. 23 from Kinmen, CNA reported on Monday (Sept. 16.)

Departures will take tourists from Kinmen to Brunei on a five-day tour, according to CNA.

Kinmen Travel Agency Association Chairman Lin Yong-biao (林永標) said the association worked with the travel industry in Brunei to make the inclusive charter tours possible. Lin added the charter flights will be operated by Royal Brunei Airlines using a 150-seat, A321 jet.

Kinmen and Brunei have a deep cultural connection. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei has an area of 5,765 square kilometers, or about one sixth the size of Taiwan, with a population of more than 430,000. Toward the end of the 19th century, many Kinmen people emigrated to Southeast Asia to improve their economic outlook. According to research by scholar Chiang Bo-wei (江柏煒), out of more than 40,000 overseas Chinese in Brunei, 70 percent originally came from Kinmen's Lieyu.