TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – SEMICON Taiwan will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, from Wednesday (Sept. 18-20).

This year SEMICON Taiwan has assembled more than 700 exhibitors and organizes 21 forums, with more than 300 speeches and presentations, CNA reported. The semiconductor trade show will feature advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, heterogeneous integration, sustainable manufacturing, smart applications, and compound semiconductors.

There will also be a simulated 200mm-wafer clean room interactive area at the venue, the news agency said. It added the trade show is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors.

Terry Tsao (曹世綸), president of SEMI Taiwan, which organizes the trade show, said that exhibition areas and forums dedicated to smart manufacturing, smart vehicles, smart data, and smart healthcare have been planned for this year's show. 5G mobile communication, AIoT, and high-performance computing will further drive growth in the semiconductor industry, he added.