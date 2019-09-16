TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Solomon Islands has decided to switch diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China today (Sept. 16), reportedly in exchange for US$500 million (NT$15.4 billion) in aid from Beijing.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare held a cabinet and caucus meeting today to discuss whether to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, reported Liberty Times. Sources from the local community said that none of 33 members of the ruling coalition party voted to remain with Taiwan and the government has officially decided to make its official decision to switch to the communist regime today (Sept. 16), reported CNA.

In a last-ditch effort, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had dispatched a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien Hsu (徐斯儉) to try and persuade to keep the South Pacific island country on Taiwan's side. However, the final tally of the vote showed 27 voting in favor of switching to Beijing and 6 abstaining.

In diplomatic circles in Beijing, it is widely rumored that in August, a delegation of Solomon Island representatives on what was ostensibly a routine visit actually finalized a US$500 million aid package, reported ETtoday. The funds were said to be contingent on the country severing ties with Taiwan before the end of September.

Opposition lawmaker Peter Kenilorea, head of the foreign affairs committee, issued a statement on Sunday (Sept. 15) expressing concern about China's domination and admonished the Solomon Islands' government that there is no need to "rush the decision," reported the Solomon Times. Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani said that switching ties to China to gain access to more foreign aid and opportunities is a "cheap excuse."

Suidani said that funding had never been a problem for the country. Instead, he said, Poor leadership is the main culprit that prevents funding from the traditional aid donor like Taiwan from reaching down to the people in the rural areas," reported the Solomon Star.