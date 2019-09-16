TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意教育基金會) You Ying-lung (游盈隆) on Sunday (Sept. 15) criticized the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration for failing to fulfill its pledge of bringing change, after taking power in 2016.

In a Facebook post, You blasted Tsai for squandering the years since the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) swept to victory. The election win saw Tsai elected as Taiwan President and the party secure a majority in the legislature, but those who fought so hard to gain a mandate have “shamelessly” reneged on their promise to improve the situation, he argued.

You lambasted the Tsai administration for engaging in a fear-mongering campaign fixated on “countering China in defense of Taiwan.” However, the president and her ministers have shown no vision for the country or outlined the steps to be taken over the next four years.

This shows how corrupt and incompetent the ruling party is and proves that its only intent is to gain prosperity through continued abuse of power, You lamented. What the DPP is doing is trying to muddle through in the run-up to the January elections in 2020, rather than acting like a responsible ruling party, he added.

You, who quit the DPP in June, called upon the party to return to fundamentals and reflect on its lousy performance. “Those who should apologize should apologize, and those who should repent should repent. Let society be the judge.”

He also urged all parties to present their platforms and spell out the path the country must take, be it pro-independence or pro-unification.