SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leader of South Korea's biggest opposition party has become the latest politician to shave their heads to protest President Moon Jae-in's appointment of a key political ally as justice minister despite allegations of academic fraud and financial crimes surrounding his family.

Amid ceaseless clicks of cameras, an official from the conservative Liberty Korea Party shaved off party chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn's hair on Monday in front of Seoul's presidential palace, where Hwang called for Moon to sack Cho Kuk as justice minister.

Female lawmakers Park In-sook of the LKP and independent Lee Un-ju also shaved their heads in past weeks calling for Cho's dismissal.

The controversy surrounding Moon's close political ally has stained the president's reformist image and caused a slide in his approval ratings.