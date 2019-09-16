Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|89
|60
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|63
|.577
|2½
___
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|81
|66
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|80
|68
|.541
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|69
|.534
|1
|New York
|77
|71
|.520
|3
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|3½
___
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___