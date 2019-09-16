  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/16 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 89 60 .597 _
Tampa Bay 89 61 .593 _
Cleveland 86 63 .577

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 81 66 .551 _
Chicago 80 68 .541 _
Milwaukee 79 69 .534 1
New York 77 71 .520 3
Philadelphia 76 71 .517

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

___