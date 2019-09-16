TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chiang Tu-hui (蔣篤慧), the voice actress behind popular anime characters such as Crayon Shin-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan for Taiwanese audiences, died this morning (Sept. 16) of complications from cancer.

At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the Facebook page AV Voices (VOICES音伉網) uploaded a post announcing the sad news, saying "Ms. Chiang Tu-hui left us this morning, and we will always miss you." As soon as the post was uploaded, many netizens expressed shock and condolences.

The Taipei Dubbing Union confirmed to CNA that Chiang passed away at 7:13 a.m. at the age of 49. Chiang reportedly had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer, and the cause of death was attributed to multiple organ failure.

Chiang is well-known in Taiwan for lending her voice to a long list of Mandarin-dubbed Japanese animes, including "Crayon Shin-chan," "Chibi Maruko-chan," "Naruto," "Detective Conan," "Attack on Titan," and "Yu Yu Hakusho." Chiang also voiced characters in a number of domestically-produced animated TV programs and films, such as "Barkley the Cat" and "Silent Code."

Chiang often made public appearances on Taiwanese TV sharing the craft of voice acting. Many fans were impressed with her professional skills and dedicated attitude.