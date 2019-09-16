  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Coast Guard dog squad beefs up border security

The Taiwan Coast Guard Administration has created a dog unit to fight crime and prevent disease at the country's borders

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/16 15:54
Taiwan Coast Guard dog unit (Coast Guard photo)

Taiwan Coast Guard dog unit (Coast Guard photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) of Taiwan launched a dog unit for its Northern Branch on Monday (Sept. 16) in a bid to crack down on border crime and bolster disease prevention.

The canine unit, which currently has 15 dogs in service, includes Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, Tervuren, and English springer spaniels. The dog guards will receive four months of training before carrying out missions starting next year.

The training involves sessions to help the dogs sniff out substances, explosives, as well as agricultural, aquatic, and husbandry products. By utilizing the dog’s sense of smell, which is up to 100,000 times more accurate than people, the CGA believes it will have an enhanced detection and inspection network at the island’s ports and harbors.

According to Director-General Chen Guo-en (陳國恩) of CGA, the agency used to have a 200-strong military dog unit countering human trafficking and smuggling, before the task force was disbanded in 2015. The new squad will focus on fighting new threats, including the spread of African swine fever and drug trafficking.

Taiwan Coast Guard launches dog unit (Coast Guard photo)
Coast Guard
inspection
detection
dog

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan earthquake hero dog off to world rescue championship
Taiwan earthquake hero dog off to world rescue championship
2019/09/14 18:20
US yacht freed after 3 days on rocks in Southwest Taiwan
US yacht freed after 3 days on rocks in Southwest Taiwan
2019/09/13 16:58
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
2019/09/10 14:32
Japan to set up police unit to guard disputed Diaoyutai Islands
Japan to set up police unit to guard disputed Diaoyutai Islands
2019/09/03 14:03
Taiwan Coast Guard dismisses report on radar falling off Chinese navy vessel
Taiwan Coast Guard dismisses report on radar falling off Chinese navy vessel
2019/08/15 16:00