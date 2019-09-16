  1. Home
  2. Society

Norwegian athlete of 'lucky cap' fame may visit Taiwan in 2020

Gustav Iden responds to Changhua County magistrate's invitation to Puyan Shun Tse Temple

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/16 15:53
Gustav Iden celebrates Ironman 70.3 victory in Nice, France (Photo from Iden's Instagram)

Gustav Iden celebrates Ironman 70.3 victory in Nice, France (Photo from Iden's Instagram)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following his recent victory in Nice, France, and unintentionally gaining popularity in Taiwan by wearing a hat from a local temple in Changhua County, Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden has expressed a desire to visit the temple next year.

Iden, who has never been to Taiwan, reportedly found the hat during a visit to Japan for an Ironman competition and hoped it would bring him luck. Following his accomplishment in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice last week, photos of him wearing the cap from the Puyan Shun Tse Temple (埔鹽順澤宮) have gone viral and even prompted an invitation from the Changhua County magistrate.

Changhua County Magistrate Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) reached out to Iden through social media to invite him to visit the Taoist temple where his lucky cap came from, reports the China Times. Iden responded to Wang’s invitation by suggesting that he might have an opportunity to come next year.

"My schedule is sadly very busy so there is not any time to travel to Taiwan now. But I really want to go to pay my visit to the temple on my way back to Norway from the Tokyo Olympics next year. That would (be) an amazing experience."

After Iden's victory, inquiries for orders of “lucky caps” soared, with the temple initially deciding to offer 1,000 free caps to those that wanted one, but they were quickly distributed within 10 minutes early Saturday morning. CNA reports that over 40,000 people have now registered to receive a hat from the temple once more become available.
Gustav Iden
triathlon
lucky cap
Changhua County
Taoist
Wang Hui-mei
Puyan

RELATED ARTICLES

Demand for 'lucky cap' from Taiwan temple reaches 20,000
Demand for 'lucky cap' from Taiwan temple reaches 20,000
2019/09/15 13:20
Dead body, head wrapped in school uniform, found floating off coast of Miaoli, Taiwan
Dead body, head wrapped in school uniform, found floating off coast of Miaoli, Taiwan
2019/08/10 15:29
Taiwan Air Force to conduct landings and takeoffs on highway
Taiwan Air Force to conduct landings and takeoffs on highway
2019/05/14 17:19
'If we stick together, we have power': Taiwan President
'If we stick together, we have power': Taiwan President
2019/04/18 11:09
2019 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in eastern Taiwan opens for registration
2019 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in eastern Taiwan opens for registration
2019/04/17 14:56