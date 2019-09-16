TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following his recent victory in Nice, France, and unintentionally gaining popularity in Taiwan by wearing a hat from a local temple in Changhua County, Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden has expressed a desire to visit the temple next year.

Iden, who has never been to Taiwan, reportedly found the hat during a visit to Japan for an Ironman competition and hoped it would bring him luck. Following his accomplishment in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice last week, photos of him wearing the cap from the Puyan Shun Tse Temple (埔鹽順澤宮) have gone viral and even prompted an invitation from the Changhua County magistrate.

Changhua County Magistrate Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) reached out to Iden through social media to invite him to visit the Taoist temple where his lucky cap came from, reports the China Times. Iden responded to Wang’s invitation by suggesting that he might have an opportunity to come next year.

"My schedule is sadly very busy so there is not any time to travel to Taiwan now. But I really want to go to pay my visit to the temple on my way back to Norway from the Tokyo Olympics next year. That would (be) an amazing experience."

After Iden's victory, inquiries for orders of “lucky caps” soared, with the temple initially deciding to offer 1,000 free caps to those that wanted one, but they were quickly distributed within 10 minutes early Saturday morning. CNA reports that over 40,000 people have now registered to receive a hat from the temple once more become available.