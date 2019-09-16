TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Tourism Bureau was announced as a 2019 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards silver winner on Sept. 11 for a video promoting cycling in Taiwan to the world, according to a press release from the bureau.

The award-winning video, “Cycling in Taiwan,” was entered in the category of “Asia - Overall Destinations-Eco-Friendly 'Green' Destination.” The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes outstanding travel professionals, according to the awards’ website.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said the bureau will promote green tourism in 2020 and has designated 2021 as the year for promoting cycling in Taiwan. This fall, the bureau will continue to organize cycling activities, including the Come!Bike Day event on Nov. 3, which will take place on the scenic 30-kilometer bikeway around Sun Moon Lake.

(The 30-second version/entry version. Taiwan Tourism Bureau video)

(The one-minute version. Taiwan Tourism Bureau video)

(The three-minute version. Taiwan Tourism Bureau video)