An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street drugs for the real thing.
As a result, vapes and other products marketed as helping a range of ailments instead have sent dozens of people to emergency rooms because they were spiked with synthetic marijuana.
Lab testing commissioned by AP shows some CBD vape products available at stores or online contain synthetic marijuana commonly known as K2 or spice. Unlike real CBD, which doesn't have psychoactive qualities, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.
Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.
But with drug enforcement authorities busy fighting the opioid epidemic, manufacturers of spiked products operate with impunity.
People experiencing problems with a product labeled as CBD can reach a local poison control center by calling 1-800-222-1222.