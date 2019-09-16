TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An unaccounted for Vietnamese migrant worker has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female college student while her boyfriend was being massaged on the other side of the curtain.

On Sept. 9, a woman and her boyfriend went a parlor on Kaifeng Street in Taipei City to receive a massage. According to local reports, the woman was then allegedly sexually assaulted by a male Vietnamese masseur, unbeknownst to her boyfriend, who was on the other side a curtain while receiving a massage from another worker.

According to an initial police investigation, the suspect is a 31-year-old unaccounted for migrant worker surnamed Nguyen (阮), reported SET News. Nguyen came to Taiwan in 2014 as a migrant worker, but fled from his employer in 2017. Police found that Nguyen most recently had been working at the massage parlor while using another man's ID card.

During police questioning, Nguyen claimed that the sexual act he committed with the woman was consensual. However, after police questioning, prosecutors requested to keep Nguyen in custody on charges of aggravated forcible sexual intercourse (強制性交罪) and notified the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

At the moment the assault occurred, the woman did not shout for help, and did not file a criminal complaint with police until a few days later, reported Liberty Times. The newspaper cited a police officer surnamed Wu (吳) who has dealt with many similar cases as saying that many female victims are unable to cry out for help because of sudden terror and could be overpowered by the male masseur, who often have very strong arms.

Wu suggested that if women wish to receive a massage, they should opt for female masseuses and stay with friends. In addition, Wu suggested that if anything seems amiss, to immediately tell the massage therapist to halt the behavior and end the session if necessary.