This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure
This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure
This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The weekend drone atta
A Saudi family walk past a giant poster of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a shopping mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel, smoke from a fir
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Global energy prices have spiked after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure as President Donald Trump warned Iran that America was "locked and loaded" to respond to an assault it alleges Tehran orchestrated.
Benchmark Brent crude gained nearly 20% in the first moments of trading Monday before settling down to 10% higher. A barrel of Brent traded up $6 to $66.28.
U.S. benchmark West Texas crude was up around 9%.
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed the attacks Saturday. However, the U.S. released satellite images overnight Monday it alleges shows the fire came from either Iraq or Iran.
Iran has denied being involved in the attack, though it comes amid heightened tensions over Tehran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.